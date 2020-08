Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in County Wexford remain at 224

It is the second lowest rate in the south east after Waterford which has 166 confirmed cases

Wicklow has the highest rate of Covid in the region with 712 cases.

Carlow has more confirmed cases than either Wexford or Waterford with 314 cases while Kilkenny is the county with second highest rate in the south east with 360 cases

