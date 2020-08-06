DELAY TO SECOND CATH LAB “DISAPPOINTING” – SHANAHAN

A leading campaigner for a second Cath Lab for University Hospital Waterford Matt Shanahan says he’s very disappointed that the project has been delayed.

The HSE says that due to financial constraints due to Covid 19, the second Lab will not now proceed.

It’s just one of a number of projects to be hit including a financial shortfall of €180 million for the new National Children’s Hospital.

Waiting lists are expected to be seriously affected also.

Matt Shanahan says that while the second Cath Lab is part of the National Development Programme, he feels that the HSE is hiding behind Covid 19.

