€113,000 BOOST FOR TOWN AND VILLAGES IN COUNTY WEXFORD

Almost €113,000 has been set aside to improve the facilities available in towns and villages right around county Wexford.

The funding, which comes from the Town and Village Renewal Scheme and is part of the government’s July Stimulus Package, will see €2.8 million being shared nationwide.

Some of the projects to benefit in Wexford include setting up e-commerce websites for Ferns and Bunclody, installing street furniture in Gorey and the painting of four Norman murals in New Ross.

Local councillor Michael Sheehan told South East Radio News that the paintings will boost the profile of New Ross:

