€72,000 BOOST FOR WEXFORD YOUTH SERVICES

Youth projects in County Wexford are to get a boost in the latest round of funding released by the government.

6 projects across the county including the Gorey Community Youth Project, Youth New Ross and the Wexford Youth Information Centre will get a share of almost €72,000.

A further 95 thousand euro has been promised to agencies in Waterford while national organisations such as Spunout and Macra Na Feirme will also benefit from over €2.3 million put aside by the Department of Children.

In a statement released this morning, Minister Roderic O’Gorman said “Young people are facing unique and significant challenges this year, and helping them overcome these challenges is a key priority for the Government.”

