The 22 additional beds provided to Wexford General Hospital for the Covid 19 crisis should be kept open on a permanent basis.

That’s the view of Wexford Sinn Fein TD Johnny Mythen who says the county will need them for the upcoming flu season.

As it stands, the funding for the extra beds at the hospital is not continuous and they could be closed at the end of the year as a result.

The Enniscorthy deputy says it makes sense to keep them operational with further challenges ahead:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email