FACE COVERINGS NOW ADVISED WHEN ATTENDING MASS – BISHOP OF FERNS

Churchgoers in County Wexford are now being advised to wear face coverings when attending mass.

Indoor weddings and some religious services, such as mass, are exempt from the new restrictions, meaning they can still take place with up to 50 people.

In a statement from the Diocese of Ferns this afternoon, Bishop Denis Brennan said he ‘strongly recommends’ the wearing of face coverings in addition to the continuation of social distancing and sanitising in all churches and diocesan buildings.

The bishop has also asked parishioners to keep those affected by the virus in their prayers.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email