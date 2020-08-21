HALFWAY HOUSE BUNCLODY BECOMES LATEST CLUB TO HALT ACTIVITY

Halfway House Bunclody have become the latest club in County Wexford to suspend all GAA activities.

In a statement posted on social media this afternoon, the club say that the mens, ladies football and camogie teams will cease all Gaelic Games activity effective immediately as a precautionary measure.

The club have also stressed that there are currently no positive cases in any members of the club and the move has been taken to protect the safety of everyone involved in the association and the wider community

They are the fourth GAA organisation in the county to take such action this week following Ferns St Aidans on Monday and Kilrush Askamore and Duffry Rovers yesterday

