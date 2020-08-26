HOUSE SALES DROP BY A QUARTER IN WEXFORD IN THE YEAR TO JUNE

County Wexford is one of six counties which has seen a drop of over 25% in house sales in the first six months of this year.

Louth, Kildare, Kilkenny, Tipperary and Wicklow have all seen house sales drop by a quarter or more from January to June.

The drop has been most pronounced in the past three months according to the Property Services Regulatory Authority.

In the country as whole, the number of house sales in the first six months of last year was 4,667.

In the first six months of this year sales had dropped to 3,407.

It follows a recent report from Daft.ie which found rents in County Wexford are continuing to rise despite the crisis.

