HSE STRESS THAT DESPITE RISE IN RECENT CASES, WEXFORD IS DOING RELATIVELY WELL

7 new cases of Covid 19 were reported in County Wexford yesterday but we’re doing relatively well in suppressing the virus.

That’s the view of HSE Public Health Specialist Doctor Carmel Mullaney.

49 cases have been confirmed in County Wexford since the start of August.

It means the total number of cases here will stand at 273 when revised figures are released this evening.

While the rise is worrying, Wexford still has a relatively low caseload since the outbreak began in March.

In absolute terms, only 4 counties, Carlow, Waterford, Sligo and Leitrim have less confirmed cases of Covid 19 than Wexford.

Speaking on Morning Mix Dr Mullaney says the public are listening to the guidelines.

When asked if we could see a localised lockdown imposed on County Wexford, Dr Mullaney says the level of the virus here is not high enough to take that measure.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email