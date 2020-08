The funeral mass of John Hume has heard how he made peace visible when others had given up hope.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner has been laid to rest in his native Derry City.

A message read on behalf of the Dalai Lama said his persistence for peace has set an example for all of us to follow.

Attendance at the Cathedral was limited due to the pandemic, with some of John’s family unable to travel to Derry for the funeral.

