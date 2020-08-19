JUNIOR GAMES POSTPONED AS WEXFORD GAA REACT TO NEW RESTRICTIONS

All Junior and Junior A football games in County Wexford have been postponed due to the government’s restrictions on sporting events

Wexford GAA have released a statement to say that no fans will be allowed to attend any games this weekend and Club Card and Club Plus holders will be contacted shortly

Meanwhile tonight’s games in the Enniscorthy District Junior B Hurling Quarter Finals have also been postponed due to the restrictions.

They have also reminded all clubs to continue to follow all Covid-19 guidelines in preparation for the remaining fixtures and as per GAA and government restrictions team training should continue on the basis of no more than 15 people (including coaches) in a designated area of the field.

Separate advice will be issued with respect to Coiste na nÓg fixtures and Go Games later this evening.

Hurling analyst Tom Dempsey told the Morning Mix the new restrictions are a blow to the GAA:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email