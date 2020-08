Parents need to listen to children’s anxieties and fears as they return to school under the new restrictive conditions.

That’s the view of Wexford Child and Adolescent Therapist Carina McEvoy.

She says children may have a number of concerns as they try to understand and comply with school regulations in the current pandemic.

Ms McEvoy also says parents don’t have to show any kind of panic:

