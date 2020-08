Another yellow rainfall warning comes into place tonight in the South East, as Met Eireann is warning of even more flooding.

Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly will experience thundery downpours overnight and tomorrow.

The weather warning comes into effect from 1am tonight and remains in place until 1am on Friday.

River flooding is an ongoing concern, as Storms Ellen and Francis have raised water levels.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email