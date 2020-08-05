MULTIPLE SOLAR FARMS IN PIPELINE

Dozens of solar farms are planned for the south over the next few years as part of the Renewable Energy Support scheme.

The concentration will be in Wexford Waterford and Cork and planning permission is already in place.

As well as Solar Farms, 19 wind farms are also planned.

The project must be completed by the end of 2022 to avail of grant aid and when operational will feed in to the National Grid.

Construction of the sites ranging from 20 acres to 440 acres will begin next Spring and will cost hundreds of millions of Euro

