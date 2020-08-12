NEW ROSS RUGBY REFUTES CLAIMS ABOUT CONFIRMED COVID CASES

New Ross rugby club have released a statement refuting recent rumours about Covid 19 cases at the club.

In a social media post last night, the club say committee and Covid safety officials can confirm that no one associated with the club has test positive for Coronavirus.

In the statement, the club say there are very stringent health and safety guidelines and procedures in place to deal with sanitisation of all equipment and for dealing with any suspected cases.

It comes as rumours are widespread around the county following a recent surge of Covid 19 cases in County Wexford.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email