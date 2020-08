Nursing homes are fearful national visitor restrictions may need to be brought in, if the spread of Covid-19 doesn’t slow.

Cases have been identified at two facilities in the south-east in the past 24 hours.

Mooncoin Residential Care Centre in Kilkenny has had a staff member test positive, while a person at Kerlogue Nursing Home outside Wexford town also has a case.

Nursing Homes Ireland chief executive Tadhg Daly says there may be a consideration on stopping visitors

