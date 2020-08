As students return to the classroom this week, a Wexford secondary school principal has been describing the changes that have to be made in the current crisis.

Rachel O’Connor is the principal of Ramsgrange Community School in the south west of the county.

The school has received praise recently for their clear messaging as kids return to school.

Ms O’Connor says a lot of work has gone into creating a new format for students:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email