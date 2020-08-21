REMAINING STAFF TEST NEGATIVE FOR COVID 19 AT COIS NA HABHANN

Popular Camolin garden centre Cois Na Habhain say that all remaining staff who were tested for Covid 19 have come back with negative results.

The company decided to temporarily close their doors after a member of their staff tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday last.

In a social media post confirming the negative results, the garden centre have thanked the public for their recent support.

The statement also mentions that a further update in relation to their reopening will be posted in the coming days.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email