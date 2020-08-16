SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 15TH AUGUST

On Saturday’s South East Radio Sports Hour we looked ahead to the massive semi final clashes in the Pettits Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship with Glynn Barntown facing Shelmaliers and Naomh Eanna taking on Oulart The Ballagh.

Liam Dunne from the men in the red and black spoke to Liam about his delight in reaching the last 4 and about the possibility of Oulart reaching the promised land once more.

We also heard from Michael Cummins and Diarmuid McDonald after their Crossabeg Ballymurn side reached the Courtyard Ferns Intermediate Hurling final needing extra time to get the better of Halfway House Bunclody by 3-20 to 1-24.

In Soccer, Paul “Spot” Murphy talked to us after his North End United side won the Premier Division title this week without evening kicking a ball. Moyne Rangers 1-0 win over second placed Gorey Rangers was enough to bring the title back to Hollygrove. Paul told us that it was a brilliant weekend for North End with their youth team also picking up a Premier Division title on Saturday afternoon.

And finally, Craig Giles of Wexford FC sat down for a chat with Aidan about moving to Wexford this year and about chatting football with his grandad, the legendary John Giles.

There will be no Sports Hour this Sunday evening as we are bringing you live coverage of the Naomh Eanna v Oulart semi final.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm with Aidan Delaney.

