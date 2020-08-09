SER SPORTS HOUR SATURDAY 8TH AUGUST

On Saturday’s South East Radio Sports Hour we had a shortened show as we lead up to the Pettits Supervalu Senior Hurling clash between Naomh Eanna and Ferns St Aidan’s where the Gorey side prevailed by 1-17 to 13 points.

Earlier in the show, we heard from Shane Carley, the Glynn Barntown boss who’s side shook up this year’s championship by knocking out the reigning champions St Martins by 20 points to 1-11. Shane spoke to Liam after the game and highlighted how his side were getting better week on week and were looking forward to the last 4.

We also caught up with Brian O’Sullivan from WexfordFC who’s side were held to a scoreless draw at home to league leaders Cabinteely on Friday night. Wexford became the first side to take points off the Dubs this year and Brian felt his men could have snatched the win as well.

Tune in to the South East Radio Sports Hour this evening as we’ll have reaction from the first of 2 live games on the station today with Faythe Harriers and Shelmaliers do battle in Chadwick’s Wexford Park at half 2. We’ll hear from the winners as well as building up to the final last 8 clash between Oulart The Ballagh and St Annes at half past 6.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm with Aidan Delaney.

Shane Carley Post Quarter Final:

Brian O’Sullivan Post Cabinteely:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email