There is growing concern about the effect that the lockdown is continuing to have on our young people.

They have not been able to engage in what would be classed as normal activity since last March.

Kieran Donohoe from the Ferns Diocesan Youth Service says this is having a detrimental effect on many of the younger generation.

However, the FDYS are reminding teenagers that there are supports here in Wexford that can help them get through this period.

