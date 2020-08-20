SWIMMING BANNED AT 3 WEXFORD BEACHES AFTER E.COLI DISCOVERED

Do Not Swim notices have been issued for 3 beaches in County Wexford this afternoon.

The public are being asked to avoid the beaches at Ballymoney North, Duncannon and Booley Bay for the foreseeable future.

Routine testing conducted as part of Wexford County Council’s bathing water sampling programme showed breaches of the mandatory levels for E.coli at the beaches which may be harmful to humans.

The matter is being investigated and further tests will be carried out. A review of the notices will be carried out on Saturday to determine if reopening the beaches will be possible.

There were no negative samples from 15 other beaches that were tested in the county recently.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email