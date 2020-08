Independants 4 Change MEP Mick Wallace says it’s interesting that no politician has ever lost his or her job for incompetency.

It comes following Phil Hogan’s resignation as EU Trade Commissioner for a failure to abide by Covid 19 restrictions.

Former Wexford TD Wallace says it is was nauseating to see what went on in Galway with the great and good of Irish society.

