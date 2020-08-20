TONIGHT’S UNDER 15 FIXTURES POSTPONED BY WEXFORD GAA

More GAA fixtures in County Wexford have been postponed as the fallout of new government restrictions continues to affect Gaelic games.

In a statement this morning, Wexford GAA have announced that all under 15 fixtures scheduled for this evening have been postponed to allow Coiste Na Nog and clubs to put appropriate measures n place to resume the playing of games at that level.

A further update will follow in relation to underage fixtures for this weekend.

It comes following the announcement of postponements in the Junior and Junior A football and Junior B hurling championships this week with the government banning spectators at sporting events and reducing training sessions to 15 people.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email