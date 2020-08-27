VISITOR BOOST FOR TINTERN ABBEY TRAILS SINCE LOCKDOWN

Tintern Abbey Trails is leading the way in County Wexford when it comes to visitor numbers.

The centre has seen a huge increase in visitors as Wexford people took advantage of this local amenity during travel restrictions.

Since the strict lockdown was lifted on June 19th over 42,500 visited the abbey and walking trails up to the beginning of August.

The Coillte owned forest trail has a number of walks along with the abbey ruins and walled garden

Communications Manager Pat Neville says it’s great to see so many people but is asking the public to not leave their little behind them.

