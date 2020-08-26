WEXFORD FACE TOUGH START AS SENIOR CAMOGIE FIXTURES RELEASED

Wexford face a tough group as the rescheduled intercounty Senior Camogie Championship has been announced.

The women will take on defending champions Galway, Cork and Offaly in the group stages with Kevin Tattan’s side meeting the Tribeswomen on the weekend of 17th/18th of October.

The Junior side start their campaign against Clare a week later and Offaly on either the 7th or 8th of November.

Due to Covid 19, the calendar will culminate with the Senior All-Ireland Championship Final in Croke Park on Saturday December 12th.

