Senator Malcolm Byrne is to gift back to the state expenses he is entitled to for his work as a Senator during the lockdown.

The Gorey based Fianna Fail senator said he was gifting back his travel and accommodation expenses as the Seanad was not sitting during that time.

The news emerged today as the full list of senators expenses are published.

Senator Byrne says he made the decision due to the extraordinary situation the country and its people were in.

