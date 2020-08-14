YOUNG ENNISCORTHY BOY RAISES €7,000 FOR HOSPICE IN MEMORY OF HIS DAD

A young boy from Enniscorthy has raised over €7,000 for a hospice in the South East in memory of his dad.

Aaron Hutchinson lost his father Ray over lockdown to cancer and wanted to give back to the Palliative Care Unit in Waterford who looked after his dad during his final days.

The 12 year old is cutting his long hair for the hospice and was hoping to donate around €500 to say thanks.

However, thanks to an online Gofundme campaign, Aaron has now raised €7,287 and rising.

His sister Chloe told Jim Kealy on the Morning Mix that she was delighted to help those that helped her family:

