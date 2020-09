2 people have been arrested in County Wexford after a major drugs seizure in Gorey last night.

€100,000 worth of cannabis was discovered in a car at a checkpoint in the town at around 9pm.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested and taken to Enniscorthy Garda station following the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

