Thousands of litres of water per day have been saved in Enniscorthy in the past two months.

This is due to Irish Water’s Find and Fix Scheme which brought home the scale of leakage in the town.

Working with Wexford County Council, Irish Water say 29 leaks have been fixed and the savings amount to 25,000 litres per hour.

Spokesperson Richard O’Headhra says the savings are very evident:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email