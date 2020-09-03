3 GAA VENUES IN COUNTY WEXFORD WILL BE ALLOWED 200 FANS IN FROM TODAY

Wexford football fans will be able to return to fixtures this weekend as a partial lockdown on attendance at GAA games has been lifted.

200 spectators will now be permitted into venues which would usually have the capacity to host crowds of 5,000 or more.

Smaller grounds will be able to admit 100 people while indoor events will be limited to 50.

Wexford county secretary Gearoid Devitt says 3 venues in Wexford will be allowed to hit the 200 limit:

Gearoid also outlined what the situation is for Wexford GAA Club Card 2020 and Croke Park Wexford GAA Season Ticket Club plus holders:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email