A daily sailing from Rosslare to France is now a necessity with Brexit about to become a reality at the end of the year

That’s the view of Wexford Independent TD Verona Murphy who today met with the Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughten at Rosslare Europort

The Minister came to Rosslare to meet with Irish Rail officials at the request of Verona Murphy

