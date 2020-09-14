Another Rise In Covid Cases In Co. Wexford

There’s been another rise in the number of cases of Covid 19 in Co. Wexford.

Five additional cases were confirmed here on Saturday.

Yesterday Wexford was mentioned in a list of 13 counties sharing a total of 31 new cases.

332 people have now been diagnosed with the virus here since the outbreak began in March.

Meanwhile, a Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet later to finalise a new ‘Living with Covid’ plan.

The new strategy due to be published tomorrow, will set out five levels of restrictions for the next nine months.

