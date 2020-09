Anti social behavour is an ongoing problem in the Irishtown area of New Ross according to Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Sheehan.

The problem has been continuing now for the past number of weeks and is associated with young people congregating in the area

According to Councillor Sheehan the situation is reaching tipping point largely due to the behaviour in the graveyard which is unacceptable.

