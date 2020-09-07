ANXIOUS WEXFORD STUDENTS AWAIT CAO POINTS ON FRIDAY

Thousands of Leaving Cert students face an anxious few days to find out if they’ll be offered their desired third-level course.

CAO offers will be released on Friday, with points for popular courses expected to be inflated as a result of the record high grades achieved this year.

The FDYS has set up an online chat forum for students to answer questions they may have ahead of the CAO points on Friday

Spokesperson Kieran ODonoghue is urging Wexford students to make contact with the service

