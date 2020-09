It’s been confirmed the mortgage payment break scheme is not being extended.

The measure, which was introduced at March due to the pandemic, will expire on Wednesday.

The five main retail banks will instead offer breaks on a case by case basis to customers.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has urged the banks to deal with cases in the “most sensitive way possible”.

Brian Hayes, CEO of the Banking and Payments Federation, says lenders will be working with customers to try to find a solution

