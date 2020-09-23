CARERS ARE SUFFERING FROM SOCIAL ISOLATION BROUGHT ON BY COVID

Carers and the people they look after are really feeling the social isolation that’s been brought on by Covid 19.

That’s the view of Wexford Disability Rights activist Jane Johnstone who feels carers are being forgotten about when it comes to the reopening of society.

As cases continue to rise in Ireland, many carers have taken the decision to restrict their movements once again to protect the most vulnerable.

Speaking on the Morning Mix, Ms. Johnstone says that even small trips out of the house in the middle of the week are now being sorely missed:

