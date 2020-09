There are calls to save the swimming pool in Courtown North Wexford.

The Courtown Adventure & Leisure Centre closed earlier this year due to financial difficulties.

Concerned locals are now calling on Wexford County Council to get involved and save the amenity which serves up to 14,000 residents in North Wexford.

Fianna Fail Councillor and Chair of the Gorey District Joe Sullivan says the Council should step in and get the facility back up and running:

