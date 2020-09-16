DIVISION 5/6 CUP FINAL PREVIEW WITH ENNISCORTHY HOCKEY CAPTAIN JULIE WATCHORN

Enniscorthy Hockey club are looking to win another double this year after picking up their league title in the most unusual of circumstances.

The Bellefield side were handed the Division 6 championship back in May after it was decided to finish the season early after 14 games.

Now the Ladies 1st side are looking to add the Division 5/6 cup this weekend as they play host to Rathgar 2nds in the final.

Push back at the Astro Active Centre is at 2pm on Saturday and while the issue of attendance is still being sorted, the game will be livestreamed on social media for fans who can’t make it.

Enniscorthy Hockey club are asking members to keep an eye on their social media channels for any updates on the situation.

Recently, before the government’s updated announcement on spectators, South East Radio’s Aidan Delaney spoke with the captain of the Ladies side Julie Watchorn about playing a cup final in the middle of a pandemic.

Julie also discussed trying to train from home, the chance of a second double success in 2 years and about making the jump up to Division 5 next season.

Aidan will keep an eye on how the Ladies get on this Saturday through the Sports Bulletins on South East Radio.

Julie Watchorn Ladies 1st Captain Enniscorthy Hockey Club:

