Wexford County Council has issued a Do Not Swim notice for Duncannon Beach.

Following routine testing at the tourist attraction, elevated levels of bacteria were discovered in the water and the notice was issued as a matter of public concern.

Further tests have been taken today with results to be produced over the weekend. Until then, the council are advising the public to stay away from Duncannon beach as a precaution.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email