FARMERS WORRIED AS BOVINE TB LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE DESPITE INCREASE IN FUNDING

Bovine TB levels are seriously worrying for farmers in County Wexford.

That’s the view of Barry Cassidy of the Farmers Journal who says improved spending on restricting the illness in animals isn’t working.

As a result of the TB programme costs which are set to hit €100m this year, farmers could be in line to pay more for testing as the Department of Agriculture seeks to balance the books.

Despite the 15% increase in funding over the last 5 years, Barry Cassidy says the numbers are still going in the wrong direction:

