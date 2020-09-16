GOREY SENATOR DEFENDS GOVT’S MESSAGING AFTER ‘CONFUSING’ NEW REGULATIONS INTRODUCED

Fianna Fail is leading the government at a very difficult time for the country.

So stated Gorey Senator Malcolm Byrne who said some their messaging in recent days hasn’t helped.

It comes after criticism that the new regulations, particularly in Dublin, have not been explained clearly.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the government’s approach has been chaotic and confusing.

However speaking on Morning Mix Senator Byrne said the party did not shy away from taking on some of the more difficult department ministries:

