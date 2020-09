Just under 17 per cent of Leaving Cert grades are to be reduced, while 4 per cent will be increased.

The Cabinet has rowed back on plans to use a school’s past academic record to predict this year’s grades.

The Department of Education says the updated Calculated Grades model places a greater emphasis on the estimated marks provided by schools to individual students.

Minister Norma Foley says she understands the concerns people have

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email