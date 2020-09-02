JAMES BROWNE NAMED AS MINISTER OF STATE FOR JUSTICE

The controversy surrounding the Golf Gate scandal has seen one Wexford TD being promoted to a major role in the government.

Enniscorthy deputy James Browne will take over the Minister of State for Law Reform position in the Department of Justice.

The former Minister for state Charlie McConalogue will move into his new role as Agriculture Minister after Dara Callery stepped down because of his attendance at the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society Dinner in Clifden.

James now follows in his father’s footsteps as John Browne served as Minister of State for Fisheries and the Marine among other roles during his 34 years as a Wexford TD.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email