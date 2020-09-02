MAJOR FLOOD RELIEF PLANNED FOR ROSSLARE HARBOUR AS ENNISCORTHY WAIT CONTINUES

Rosslare Harbour is in line for major flood relief work as a result of the announcement today by Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan.

He was in Rosslare to give half a million euro to the project which will protect almost 20 properties in the harbour area.

It comes as frustrations grow over the length of time it has taken to get a proper Flood Defence Scheme in place for Enniscorthy.

Minister O’Donovan said Wexford County Council will carry out the works at Rosslare Harbour:

The Minister also told Alan Corcoran on the Morning Mix that Enniscorthy and Wexford Town are both in the pipeline for future plans:

