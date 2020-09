A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car near New Ross.

It happened at around 10 o’clock last night on the N25 at Portersland.

The 36-year-old man was taken to University Hospital Waterford but later died. The driver of the car was uninjured.

The old Wexford Road – the R723 – is now reopen following a forensic examination.

Gardai are appealing for information.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email