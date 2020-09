A man in his 30s has been killed in a crash in County Wexford overnight.

The one-car crash happened at The Building Lane, Newtown, Taghmon at around half-11 last night.

The driver, a man in his 30s was the only person in the car – he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed for techincal examinations, while diversions are in place.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or has dashcam footage is being asked to contact Gardaí in Wexford.

