MAN TO APPEAR IN COURT THIS AFTERNOON OVER ENNISCORTHY STABBING

A man’s been charged after a man in his 40s was stabbed to death in Co. Wexford.

The assault took place at a house in Enniscorthy just after midnight on the 1st of May this year.

The dead man was discovered in an upstairs bedroom of his house in Ashbrook, the Moyne, Enniscorthy.

He suffered what appeared to be stab wounds and died at the scene.

Gardai say a man in his 40s has now been charged in connection with the stabbing following direction from the DPP.

He’s due to appear before Gorey District Court this afternoon.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email