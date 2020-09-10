NATIONAL OPERA HOUSE TO SHOW SPECIAL WEXFORD FACTORY PERFORMANCE FOR CULTURE NIGHT 2020

The National Opera house is aiming to prove that Covid can’t stop Culture with a special online performance next Friday.
As part of Culture Night 2020, The opera house and Wexford Festival Opera have teamed up to provide a concert by the Wexford Factory singers.
The performance will be available for free on Youtube next week.
Wexford Factory is an artist development programme for young Irish-based singers who will take part in this year’s 69th edition of the Festival.
Wexford Festival Opera is presenting a reimagined, online free-to-view Festival, ‘Waiting for Shakespeare… The Festival in the Air’, which will run for eight consecutive days, from Sunday, 11 October until Sunday, 18 October.
