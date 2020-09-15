NEW COVID ROAD MAP FOR THE COMING MONTHS

The government’s new COVID roadmap has been described as confused and confusing.

The plan contains five levels of restrictions based on how many cases of COVID there are in a particular county.

But Dublin is being treated differently to the rest of the country.

It has five levels of restrictions – with the entire country being placed on level two.

But Dublin has had more measures implemented – leaving it somewhere between points two and three.

A new international travel regime will start next Monday – with countries like Germany, Poland, Iceland, Lithuania, Finland and Sweden likely to be added to the safe to travel list.

Spectator sport is also to return with 200 people allowed to watch a match in stadiums that can hold at least 5,000 with the government examining having bigger crowds in the largest stadiums like Croke Park and the Aviva.

